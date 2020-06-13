Napoli 1 – 1 Inter

Dries Mertens fired Napoli into the Coppa Italia final, beating Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the 2nd leg, and became the club’s record goalscorer.

Napoli were 1-0 ahead from the very first leg at the San Siro 3 months ago, but their advantage was damaged barely two minutes in as Christian Eriksen – making his fourth Inter start since his January moved from Tottenham – curled a large part home.

But it absolutely was Dries Mertens’ (41) slotted finish following a superb break from Lorenzo Insigne that ultimately sealed Napoli’s invest Wednesday’s final against Juventus, overtaking Marek Hamsik (121) as the club’s highest scorer (122) in the act.

Inter will rue their insufficient cutting edge, having had the greater of the probabilities throughout.

More to follow along with…