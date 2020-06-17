Napoli 0 – 0 Juventus

Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to secure the Coppa Italia title after a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Olimpico.

Arkadiusz Milik scored the winning spot-kick after Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret saved Paulo Dybala’s effort and watched Danilo’s strike sail over his crossbar.

The result means Juve boss Maurizio Sarri’s await a first major domestic honour goes on, with Napoli securing their first piece of silverware since 2014.

Juventus will look to overcome the disappointment by lifting a ninth straight Scudetto when Serie A restarts, however the win means Napoli automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season.

What’s next?

Juventus travel to face Bologna because they resume their quest for a ninth successive Serie A title on Monday at 8.45pm. Napoli – who are sixth – go Verona these evening (kick-off: 6.30pm).

