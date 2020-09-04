Naomi Osaka wears Ahmaud Arbery mask at US Open and continues to win

The mask was back on throughout her post-match interviewat Arthur Ashe Stadium
Indeed, the world’s highest-earning female professional athlete continues to raise awareness about social oppression. Last Thursday she took out of her semifinal at the Western & & Southern Open in the after-effects of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha,Wisconsin
Organizers later on chose to “pause” that competition after other sports held off play, with the 2018 US Open champ returning a day later on to defeat Elise Mertens.
Blake was shot 7 times in the back by a white law enforcement officer on August 23, leaving him incapacitated from the waist down.
Arbery was eliminated in Brunswick, Georgia, months previously in February when he was chased by two White men while running, authorities state.
The 25-year-old was shot 3 times and passed away. The set face murder charges in addition to another guy who recorded the occurrence.
Taylor, an aspiring EMT, was shot and eliminated by plainclothes law enforcement officers in Louisville, Kentucky, in March throughout a no-knock warrant while McClain, a massage therapist, passed away last August in Denver after being put in a chokehold by cops.
Osaka– who represents Japan however has actually resided in the US the majority of her life– signed up with demonstrations in Minneapolis in the days after George Floyd’s death inMay Floyd was selected by cops, with one officer keeping his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for more than 8 minutes, according to the possible cause declaration.
Osaka has vowed to wear a mask with a various name …