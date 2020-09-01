Naomi Osaka vows to continue highlighting issues of racial injustice | Tennis News

“A lot of people ask me if I feel more stressed out ever since I started speaking out more. To be honest, not really. At this point, like, if you don’t like me, it is what it is. You know what I mean? I’m kind of here for pride. I don’t have to be here.”
Naomi Osaka has actually pledged to continue highlighting issues of racial injustice after
reaching the 2nd round of the United States Open on Monday.
Osaka, who at first took out of her semi-final at last week’s Western & Southern Open in uniformity with protesters, used a face-mask onto the court bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by cops in Louisville in March.
The 22-year-old Osaka stated after her 6-2 5-7 6-2 win that she prepared to use a mask bearing the name of a various shooting victim for each round that she stays in this year’s competition.
Osaka informed Amazon Prime: “Actually …