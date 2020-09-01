Naomi Osaka vows to continue highlighting issues of racial injustice | Tennis News





Naomi Osaka has actually pledged to spread awareness of racial injustice

Naomi Osaka has actually pledged to continue highlighting issues of racial injustice after

reaching the 2nd round of the United States Open on Monday.

Osaka, who at first took out of her semi-final at last week’s Western & Southern Open in uniformity with protesters, used a face-mask onto the court bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by cops in Louisville in March.

The 22-year-old Osaka stated after her 6-2 5-7 6-2 win that she prepared to use a mask bearing the name of a various shooting victim for each round that she stays in this year’s competition.

Osaka informed Amazon Prime: “Actually …