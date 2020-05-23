Naomi Osaka tops Serena Williams on Forbes’ list of sports annual earnings

TENNIS PROS TAKE PART IN BACKYARD TOURNAMENT AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: REPORT

Forbes stated Osaka’s complete is a one-year report for a feminine athlete, topping the earlier mark of 29.7 million set by Maria Sharapova in 2015.

Osaka is No. 29 general, with Williams at No. 33, on Forbes’ annual list of the 100 top-earning athletes.

Williams had led the way in which amongst girls every of the previous 4 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Osaka beat Williams within the 2018 U.S. Open closing after which added the 2019 Australian Open title, permitting her to develop into the primary participant from Asia to be No. 1 within the girls’s or males’s tennis rankings.

Osaka has gained about $14.5 million in profession prize cash, in line with the WTA, rather less than half of which was earned in 2019.