Naomi Osaka tops Serena Williams as world’s highest-paid female athlete

Naomi Osaka has actually exceeded Serena Williams as the world’s highest-paid female athlete, bring in $374 million in cash prize as well as recommendations over the in 2014, according to Forbes.

The 22- year-old twice Grand Slam champ’s overall is one of the most ever before gained by a female athlete in a 12- month duration.

She gained $1.4 million greater than American terrific Williams that had actually covered the checklist for the last 4 years.





Maria Sharapova had actually held the document for 12- month profits for a female athlete, having actually made $297 million in 2015.

Female tennis gamers have actually constantly inhabited leading place on Forbes’s females’s checklist because 1990 with either Williams or Russian Sharapova blazing a trail from 2004.

Osaka ruptured right into the spotlight by defeating Williams in the 2018 UNITED STATE Open last– a highly-controversial suit in which Williams was provided 3 code infractions by the umpire.

The Japanese after that won the following Grand Slam, the 2019 Australian Open, although her kind has actually dipped because as well as she has actually dropped from globe primary to 10 th on the WTA positions.

Florida- based Osaka’s blended heritage – she has a Japanese mommy as well as Haitian-American dad – her interesting individuality as well as assaulting design of play have actually integrated to make her among the world’s most valuable professional athletes.

Part of the stable of monitoring team IMG, Osaka presently has 15 sponsorship bargains, consisting of with international brand names such as Nike, Nissan Motors, Shiseido as well as Yonex.