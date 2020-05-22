Naomi Osaka surpasses Serena Williams to become world’s highest-paid female athlete | Tennis News





Japan’s Naomi Osaka has actually gone beyond Serena Williams as the world’s highest-paid female athlete, bring in $374 m (₤307 m) in cash prize and also recommendations over the in 2015, according to Forbes.

The 22- year-old twice Grand Slam champ’s overall is one of the most ever before made by a female athlete in a 12- month duration.

She made $1.4 m (₤ 1.15 m) greater than American wonderful Williams that had actually covered the checklist for the last 4 years.

Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams at the United States Open in 2018

Maria Sharapova had actually held the document for 12- month revenues for a female athlete, having actually made $297 million in 2015.

Female tennis gamers have actually constantly inhabited leading area on Forbes’s females’s checklist considering that 1990 with either Williams or Russian Sharapova blazing a trail from 2004.

Osaka ruptured right into the spotlight by defeating Williams in the 2018 United States Open last – a highly-controversial suit in which Williams was provided 3 code offenses by the umpire.

The Japanese after that won the following Grand Slam, the 2019 Australian Open, although her type has actually dipped considering that and also she has actually dropped from globe top to 10 th on the WTA positions.

Osaka is a two-time Grand Slam champ

Part of the stable of administration team IMG, Osaka presently has 15 sponsorship bargains, consisting of with worldwide brand names such as Nike, Nissan Motors, Shiseido and also Yonex.

