Naomi Osaka pulls out of tournament over ‘continued genocide of Black people’

Japan’s Osaka required to Twitter on Wednesday night regional time in New York after beating Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals and talking to press reporters.

“Hello, as many of you are aware I was scheduled to play my semifinals match tomorrow,” the two-time grand slam winner started. “However, prior to I am a professional athlete, I am a black female. And as a black female I feel as though there are a lot more concerns at hand that require instant attention, instead of seeing me play tennis.

” I do not anticipate anything extreme to occur with me not playing, however if I can get a discussion began in a bulk white sport I think about that an action in the ideal instructions.

“Watching the continued genocide of Black individuals at the hand of the authorities is truthfully making me ill to my stomach.

“I’m exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I’m extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again. When will it ever be enough?”

The 22-year-old ended her post with the hashtags, Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain andGeorge Floyd