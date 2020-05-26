Naomi Osaka: How tennis star overtook Serena Williams to become top-earning female athlete | Tennis News





Naomi Osaka is an advertiser’s dream after changing into the top-earning female sports activities athlete

After she eclipsed tennis nice Serena Williams to become the top-earning female athlete, we take a look at Naomi Osaka’s fairytale rise.

Osaka’s quirky persona and attacking type of play have mixed to make her one of many world’s most marketable sports activities stars.

According to Forbes.com, she has now surpassed 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams, who had led the way in which amongst girls when it comes to earnings in every of the previous 4 years.

Part of the steady of administration group IMG, Osaka at present has 15 sponsorship offers, together with with international manufacturers akin to Nike, BodyArmor, Nissan Motors, MasterCard, Shiseido and Yonex.

Naomi Osaka: The Journey 1997 Born in Osaka, Japan 2000 Her household – mom Tamaki Osaka, father Leonard Francois and sister Mari – transfer to New York, USA 2000 Begins enjoying tennis as a three-year-old with Mari, who’s 18 months older 2006 Family relocates to Florida to concentrate on tennis growth 2011 Plays her first professional occasions at ITF degree 2013 Turns skilled as a 15-year-old 2014 Makes WTA principal draw debut at Stanford as a qualifier 2016 Qualifies for Australian Open to make Grand Slam debut; reaches third spherical 2016 Reaches a primary WTA ultimate in Tokyo 2016 Named WTA Newcomer of the Year 2017 Claims her first top-10 win over world No 6 and defending champion Angelique Kerber on the US Open 2018 Wins a primary WTA title at Indian Wells, upsetting present and former No.1s Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova 2018 Wins first assembly with childhood idol Serena Williams in Miami’s first spherical 2018 Defeats Serena Williams once more to declare her breakthrough Grand Slam title on the US Open 2019 Lifts her second Grand Slam trophy on the Australian Open. Also turns into the primary Asian participant, male or female, to prime the singles rankings 2019 Wins fourth profession title in beginning metropolis of Osaka, adopted by fifth in Beijing. Finishes season at world No 3 – her highest year-end rating

Osaka is of combined heritage – she has a Japanese mom, Tamaki, and Haitian-American father, Leonard Francois, whose ardour for tennis got here from watching Venus and Serena enjoying collectively to win the French Open doubles title in 1999.

The household established their residence in Osaka, Japan, together with Naomi and her sister Mari for some time earlier than they moved to Long Island, New York.

“I don’t remember liking to hit the ball,” Naomi informed the New York Times. “The main thing was that I wanted to beat my sister. For her, it wasn’t a competition. Every day I’d say, ‘I’m going to beat you tomorrow.'”

Osaka is huge information in Japan

In 2006, they moved to Florida, the place Naomi was ready to use higher coaching services. She turned skilled shortly earlier than her 16th birthday.

Osaka made it by way of to her first WTA ultimate on the age of 18 on the Pan Pacific Open earlier than her 2017 US Open first-round victory in opposition to defending champion Angelique Kerber put her title on the tennis map.

The Japanese star then started a momentous 13-month partnership with coach Sascha Bajin through which she rose from No 72 to the highest of the world rankings, profitable the Indian Wells title after which claiming back-to-back Grand Slams on the US and Australian Opens.

Osaka’s endorsement portfolio and social media following shortly grew, together with her followers together with TV host Ellen DeGeneres and supermodel Naomi Campbell. But the fast-rising star was cautious to retain perspective. “My next goal is to win the next tournament I play,” she commented.

Despite all of the success, Bajin parted methods with Osaka after the event in Melbourne. She refuted rumours that the 2 had fallen out over cash.

“Everyone thinks it was a money-related issue, but it wasn’t,” Osaka informed the WTA. “For me, that’s one of the most hurtful things I’ve ever heard. I travel with everyone on my team, I see them more than my family. I would never do that to them.”

Coco Gauff ended the hopes of Osaka at this yr’s Australian Open

Osaka employed Jermaine Jenkins, a former hitting associate for Venus Williams, however after going out within the fourth spherical of the 2019 US Open to Belinda Bencic, she introduced the partnership was over prior to the Asian swing.

With her father Leonard Francois filling in as coach, Osaka received back-to-back titles on the Toray Pan Pacific Open and the China Open earlier than pulling out of the season-ending WTA Finals with a shoulder damage.

She has since employed skilled coach Wim Fissette, who as soon as guided former world No 1 Kim Clijsters to three Grand Slam titles, in addition to working alongside British No 1 Johanna Konta.

Osaka has an thrilling future forward of her

But Osaka’s Grand Slam season received off to the worst doable begin when she was outplayed by American teenager Coco Gauff within the third spherical of the Australian Open.

She has since slipped barely to No 10 and spoken repeatedly about discovering it onerous to get used to the eye.

Among the issues the famously-quiet Osaka needs to change is voicing her opinions greater than she had been doing.

“I just want to take the quarantine time to think about everything, and for me, I have a lot of regrets,” Osaka mentioned. “I’ve held my tongue and things kept moving in a way that I didn’t really enjoy. I feel like if I asserted myself I would have gotten the opportunity to see what would have happened.”

“The future is exciting because you never know what’s going to happen,” Osaka mentioned, in a current Nike collaboration.

At 22, the sky is the restrict for Japan’s rising star.

