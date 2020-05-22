Naomi Osaka becomes highest-paid sportswoman in history… despite being ranked 10th in the world

Naomi Osaka has change into the world’s highest-paid sportswoman, along with her $37.four million (£30.7m) earnings the largest ever whole for a feminine athlete over 12 months.

The Japanese two-time main champion beat Maria Sharapova’s earlier document of $29.7m (£24.4m) over a year-long interval in 2015 to high Forbes’ annual listing for the first time, simply edging out Serena Williams by $1.4m (£1.2m).

Either Sharapova or Williams have topped the feminine rankings yearly since 2003, however 22-year-old Osaka ended their streak on Friday, thanks in half to a $10m (£8.2m) paycheque from package sponsor Nike this yr.

Osaka ranked second to Williams in the 2019 listing, when she turned solely the fourth feminine athlete to earn greater than $20m (£16.4m) in 12 months. She had by no means made the listing of high 100 highest-paid athletes – each female and male – beforehand however her takings since June 2019 now place her 29th general, with Williams the solely different girl to characteristic in 33rd.

Full outcomes of the different 98 male athletes’ earnings are scheduled to be launched subsequent week, however this marks the first time since 2016 that two sportswomen have made the high 100.

Since Forbes started monitoring the information in 1990, solely tennis gamers have topped the feminine listing, with profitable endorsement offers in the sport a significant a part of that.

Despite solely at present rating as the 10th finest feminine tennis participant in the world, Osaka’s US Open and Australian Open wins in 2018 and 2019 catapulted her to stardom. The consequence has been main endorsement offers secured this previous yr, and he or she now has 15 companions, together with international manufacturers like Nike, Nissan Motor, Shiseido and Yonex.