The semi-final match on 18th February, Thursday at the Australian Open was between Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams and was held in Melbourne. The result was expected but the post-match conference led to a lot of tears and heartbreak.

The 39-year-old tennis legend is on a quest for the 24th Grand Slam title that will allow her to match the all-time tennis record. However her aim has been prevented by Naomi Osaka, world no. 3, for the 2nd time.

Naomi Osaka Wins Match, Serena Williams Departs In Tears

Serena Williams had previously lost to Naomi Osaka in the US Open final in the year 2018.

After an exciting journey to the semi-finals which witnessed Serena create some astounding tennis after she made a come-back to the courts after the birth of her daughter back in 2017. She received a standing ovation from the Australian crowd.

Nonetheless, this did not help in stopping Serena from choking up during the press conference post-match where she was repeatedly questioned about her retirement. As a result of that, she left the room in tears.

She expressed her gratitude for the Aussie crowd and informed me that even if she decides to bid farewell to tennis, she will prefer to not tell anyone. However, Serena, the GOAT, lost to Naomi, the Current Best in the world.

Eventually, Naomi Osaka moved forward to her 4th significant final and will now be facing Jennifer Brady. After her very first win in the US Open 2018 where represented Japan despite the fact, she was raised in the US.

Naomi informed that the Williams sisters have always been her role models and she aspires to be an inspiration to the next generation.

The results have led to speculations over Serena’s retirement.