Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit and face shield for flight during coronavirus pandemic

Back in March, she was a frontrunner in taking steps to don equipment to protect herself from coronavirus while taking a trip.

Now, Naomi Campbell has actually slid her complete hazmat suit and face mask back on, with the enhancement of a face shield and safety glasses, for a flight today.

The cover girl, 49, shared a selfie with her 9.1 million fans on Instagram revealing her seated on an aircraft having actually taken every feasible safety measure to stay clear of infection.

“On the move,” she captioned the breeze.

Her fans commended her actions to remain risk-free.

One individual composed: “That’s how you roll anyway!!”

Another commented: “Stay safe queen.”

A 3rd shared: “Safe travels.”

And a 4th included: “Corona but make it fashion.”

However, numerous were still frustrated regarding why she was taking a trip regardless of having actually advised followers to stay at home.

It follows Campbell formerly shared a collection of photos on Instagram of her putting on a comparable outfit to fly in the very early days of the pandemic.

The celebrity discussed: “Safety First NEXT LEVEL.”

At the moment the cover girl exposed she had actually bought the tools on Amazon 6 weeks formerly, in late January.

Even prior to the existing pandemic, she took actions to guarantee she really did not come to be unhealthy after passing by aircraft.

Last June, she stunned followers with an Instagram article describing just how she had actually made use of disinfecting wipes, cleaning up handwear covers, a face mask and her very own seat cover to stay clear of bacteria on a Qatar Airways flight.

The celebrity launched a video clip previously this year explaining why she was taking extra steps during the coronavirus.

Revealing she will take a flight from Los Angeles to New York, Campbell claimed: “I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight but I am. The coronavirus is real, it is serious.”





