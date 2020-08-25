Naoki Yamamoto has mixed feelings over podium

Yamamoto and his partner in the Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT, Tadasuke Makino, got home 2nd behind the triumphant Nissan team of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda in Sunday’s race, having actually stopped working to end up greater than 5th in the 2 previous races at Fuji.

It followed an outstanding healing drive from 8th on the grid, with Makino advancing all the method to 2nd in a fast stint prior to pitting to hand over to Yamamoto.

However, Yamamoto confessed to some dissatisfaction that he could not threaten the Nissan of Matsuda for the lead throughout his stint.

Asked byMotorsport com how he felt about scoring his very first podium surface of the season, Yamamoto responded: “Half and half. As a racer, I’m not happy unless I win.

“But I am delighted that after not having the ability to end up greater than 5th [at Fuji] no matter how hard we attempted, that this time we might go up from 8th to 2nd.

“I managed to get into Q2, but we weren’t fast enough to aim for pole. After qualifying, we discussed with the team until late, but it was worthwhile, because compared to the other races this season the car was extremely good. It felt like we had really responded.

“In the race, it assisted that the rate of the cars and trucks around us didn’t increase instantly after the start. Even so, we would not have actually made …