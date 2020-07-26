Nantes cathedral fire: Church volunteer rearrested over arson

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Media caption The blaze ruined stained glass windows and the grand organ

A church volunteer has actually been rearrested in connection with a fire that ravaged the cathedral in the French city of Nantes.

A district attorney priced quote by Le Monde stated the suspect – a Rwandan refugee who worked as a warden at the cathedral – had actually confessed triggering the fire.

His legal representative informed another paper that the guy “bitterly regrets” his actions.

The fire ruined the cathedral’s 17 th Century organ in addition to historical stained-glass windows.

The 39- year-old volunteer, who has actually not been called, was at first apprehended for questioning after the blaze however then launched without charge.

He had actually supervised of securing the Saint-Pierre- et-Saint-Paul cathedral the day prior to the fire on 18July

Le Monde stated the guy had actually been been questioned once again on Saturday which district attorneys had actually put him in custody.

Prosecutor Pierre Senn ès stated that the suspect now confessed being accountable for the fire, according to LeMonde Officials had actually formerly stated that the fire was thought to have actually been arson and had actually been begun in 3 various locations.

The guy’s legal representative, Quentin Chabert, was priced quote by Ocean Presse as stating that his customer regretted his actions, including: “My client co-operated.”

About 100 firemens handled to stop the flames from ruining the primary structure at thecathedral French Prime Minister Jean Castex applauded their “professionalism, courage and self-control”.

The fire comes over a year after a blaze almost ruined Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.