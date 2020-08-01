Nancy Pelosi Trashes Dr. Birx In Private White House Meeting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) supposedly blastedDr Deborah Birx on Thursday night throughout a private meeting with White House authorities, presuming regarding call the coronavirus job force organizer “horrible” and “the worst.”

Pelosi grumbled about Birx to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows throughout settlements about more help for COVID-19, according to Politico.

“Deborah Birx is the worst. Wow, what horrible hands you’re in,” Pelosi stated as she implicated the physician of spreading out incorrect info about the pandemic.

Pelosi then applaudedDr Anthony Fauci, the contagious illness specialist on the coronavirus job force, declaring that he “Came to his senses, and is now a hero.”

This comes weeks after an unfavorable New York Times report came out about Birx, depicting her as somebody who simply wished to offer President Donald Trump excellent news about the pandemic.

“A highly regarded infectious diseases expert, she was a constant source of upbeat news for the president and his aides, walking the halls with charts emphasizing that outbreaks were gradually easing,” the report mentioned.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back at the Times by protecting Birx as an “extraordinary doctor,” calling the report an “appalling” story.

” I have not …