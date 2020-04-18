Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Made Coronavirus Worse And Destroyed The Economy

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi penciled a letter to Democrats, advising her associates to comprehend the “truth” relating to the coronavirus situation, that included charging President Trump of having an “incompetent reaction to this health crisis” that has actually created “unnecessary deaths and economic disaster.”

Pelosi stated Easter Weekend offered her time for “deeper prayer and reflection” in composing this letter.

Pelosi criticizes Trump for ruining the economy in coronavirus situation

It’s time for a brand-new House Speaker with her straight-out lies and distortions of truth! President Trump destroyed the economy? Really? Is she insane? https://t.co/9Zpx2gj6hd — Jack Holman (@Jack Hol88755494) April 15, 2020

RELATED: Nancy Antoinette: Pelosi Shows Off Luxury Refrigerators And Gourmet Ice Cream While Americans Suffer

“We will overcome this moment, but success requires one fundamental from which all actions will follow: we need the truth. To succeed in this crisis, we must insist on the truth, and we must act upon it,” Pelosi stated.

“In order to move forward, we must first understand the truth of what has put us in this position,” she proceeded. The House Speaker after that made 6 factors she thinks have to be extensively recognized in order to progress.

Pelosi’s Six Points

House Speaker Pelosi thinks:

“The reality is that Donald Trump took apart the facilities handed to him which was indicated to prepare for and conquer a pandemic, causing unneeded fatalities and financial catastrophe.

The reality is that in January Donald Trump was cautioned regarding this pandemic, neglected those cautions, took not enough activity and created unneeded fatality and catastrophe.

Nancy Pelosi Blasts Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response In Letter: ‘A Weak Person Blames Others’ #NancyPelosi #DonaldTrump https://t.co/JRDAZYBnYK — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) April 15, 2020

The reality is that Donald Trump informed his most faithful fans that the pandemic was a scam which it would amazingly vanish, therefore jeopardizing lives and leading the way for financial catastrophe.

The reality is that we did not have correct screening offered in March regardless of Trump repetitively declaring that we did; and already, we do not have ample examinations, masks, PPE, and required tools, which develops unneeded fatality and suffering.

The reality is as a result of an unskilled response to this wellness situation, the solid economy handed to Donald Trump is currently a calamity, triggering the suffering of many Americans and jeopardizing lives.

The reality is a weak individual, a bad leader, takes no obligation. A weak individual criticizes others.”

Trying to rack up political factors off the Chinese coronavirus by utilizing lies is remiss. https://t.co/z7CTIAKs9v — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 16, 2020

RELATED: President Trump Says Chuck Schumer Needs To ‘Stop Complaining’ During Coronavirus Crisis

Nancy says ‘Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals’

Pelosi proceeded, appearing to disrespect the White House COVID-19 job pressure, “The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

“But if we are not working from the truth, more lives will be lost, economic hardship and suffering will be extended unnecessarily and our children will not be safe, happy and learning,” Pelosi included.

“Our future will be healthy and prosperous if we no longer tolerate lies and deceit,” she mentioned.