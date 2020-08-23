Nancy Pelosi says she would accept the results if Trump wins reelection

“Of course. But that doesn’t mean that we will not shout out against his initiatives, whether it’s to tie up the Postal Service so that we will not have the opportunity for people to vote by mail, to not having to choose between their health and their vote,” Pelosi informed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “It doesn’t mean that we ignore the Russian interference into our election and they try to cloak it by saying, ‘Well, we look at many countries.’ No, the Russians 24/7 are interfering into our election.”

The California Democrat continued, “The President welcomes it. So, again, it isn’t a question of accepting the result. The question is, is making sure the public knows that they must vote, they must have a plan to vote, they must vote early because their playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country.”

Her remark comes as the coronavirus pandemic has actually required states to reassess conventional ballot approaches and gravitate towards mail-in ballot. Democrats, consisting of Pelosi, have actually implicated Trump of trying to “suppress the vote” as he continues to concern the authenticity of mail-in ballot and wrongly declare that mail-in ballot will cause mass citizen scams. Trump has actually rejected his goal is to dissuade individuals from casting their tallies.

Pelosi on Sunday advised individuals to

