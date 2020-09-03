Nancy Pelosi just handed Trump a campaign gift

In security video footage gotten by Fox News, Pelosi is revealed inside the beauty salon without a mask. Fox likewise reported that the owner of the beauty salon, Erica Kious, was mad that Pelosi had actually been permitted to break the guidelines put in location throughout the coronavirus pandemic that mandates hairstyles can just be offered outside. Kious stated it was “a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”

Pelosi’s workplace informed CNN that the speaker had actually used a mask for the totality of her go to other than for when she had her hair cleaned. (The security video footage programs Pelosi with what seems damp hair.) “This business offered for the speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” Pelosi representative Drew Hammill stated. “The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

Pelosi reacted later on Wednesday by stating, “I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon I’ve been to over the years many times, and when they said we’re able to accommodate people, one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

The issue …