Nancy Pelosi Is Caught Getting Hairdo, Defying COVID-19 Restrictions

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confessed that she had actually gone to a San Francisco beauty parlor that was closed due to coronavirus restrictions, however stated she did not understand it was incorrect.

Then she blamed business.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi’s workplace has actually validated the speaker got her hair cut inside your home in a San Francisco hair salon, however launched a declaration declaring she didn’t understand she ‘d done anything incorrect. https://t.co/cEEr1p074r — KTVU (@KTVU) September 1, 2020

RELATED: Pelosi Questions If Trump Needs To Feel ‘Responsibility’ For Deadly Kenosha Shootings

Pelosi ‘is seen walking through eSalon in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose’

Fox News launched security video camera video footage of Pelosi getting her hair done in spite of the city’s hair salons still being under lockdown.

Fox News reported, “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon on Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News had learned.”

“In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific Time, the California powerhouse is seen walking through eSalon in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose,” the report kept in mind.