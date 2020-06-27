Nancy Pelosi FORGETS George Floyd’s name police reform bill ‘worthy of George Kirby’s name’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wound up mixing up names on Friday as she declared a Democratic bill in the House on police reform that were named after George Floyd, to be worthy of ‘George Kirby’s name.’

Pelosi was speaking to reporters at the time and was planning to refer to Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody last month after his neck was knelt upon for almost nine minutes.

George Kirby was a black comedian and singer who was popular in the 60s and 70s who passed away in 1995.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was ‘very proud’ to honor the name of ‘George Kirby’ while talking about a House police reform bill named after George Floyd

In her response, Pelosi reminisced about meeting George Floyd’s brother at that time he was speaking ahead of the House

George Floyd’s death has led to calls in reforms to policing across the country.

‘And I said ‘I’ll recommend that to the Judiciary Committee also to the Congressional Black Caucus who have shaped the bill, but I only is going to do that if you tell me that legislation is worthy of George Kirby’s name,’ and that he said it’s, and so we’re very proud, we’re very proud to transport that,’ Pelosi said as she was talking with reporters.

The gaffe was quickly highlighted by Republicans who used as soon as to accuse Democrats of blocking efforts to introduce police reform.

‘So Nancy Pelosi referred to George Floyd as ‘George Kirby’ and Chuck Schumer called him ‘Floyd Taylor’ and ‘George Taylor,” tweeted Matt Wolking, deputy director of communications at the Trump campaign. ‘These are the people blocking police accountability legislation,’ that he said.

Pelosi referred to the late Floyd as ‘George Kirby’ who was simply a prominent African American comedian and actor in the 1960s and 70s

Matt Wolking, deputy director of Communications at the Trump campaign, was quick to pounce on Pelosi’s mistake

There have now been a host of other unforced errors with regards to George Floyd’s name, based on Fox News.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer referred to him as Floyd Taylor on Wednesday, mixing up the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, even though he straight away corrected himself.

Taylor was killed by police earlier in 2010 in Kentucky.

On Thursday, the House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The law outlaws chokeholds, reforms qualified immunity that protects police officers from civil lawsuits and also aims to create a national database of police conduct. The act also lowers the bar for police officers to manage criminal prosecution.

The act is unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.