Nancy Pelosi demands Confederate portraits be removed from Capitol: They’re all Democrats

A few days ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) unveiled that she wants to have eleven Confederate monuments removed from the U.S. Capitol. It has since been unveiled that nine of these Confederate statues that she wants removed are in reality of Democrats.

Now, Pelosi is demanding that portraits of previous House Speakers who were Confederates be removed from the Capitol, and she’s conveniently ignoring the truth that all of the figures were Democrats. In a Thursday letter to the Joint Committee on the Library, which manages Capitol displays and statues, Pelosi ordered the “immediate removal” of four portraits.

“Our Congressional community has the sacred opportunity and obligation to make meaningful change to ensure that the halls of Congress reflect our highest ideals as Americans. Let us lead by example,” Pelosi wrote in the letter, which was provided for House clerk Cheryl Johnson.

“Very sadly, this day comes during a moment of extraordinary national anguish, as we grieve for the hundreds of Black Americans killed by racial injustice and police brutality, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others,” she added.

“We didn’t know about this until we were taking inventory of the statues and the curator told us that there were four paintings of Speakers in the Capitol of the United States, four Speakers who had served in the Confederacy,” Pelosi later revealed to reporters.

The four portraits that Pelosi wants removed are of Democrats Robert Hunter of Virginia, Howell Cobb of Georgia, James Orr of South Carolina, and Charles Crisp of Georgia. The Blaze revealed more about the resumes of each of the four Democrats:

Robert Hunter (D): United States Representative Speaker of the House from 1839 until 1841, and U.S. Senator from 1847 to 1861, Confederate States Secretary of State between 1861 and 1862, in addition to a Confederate Senator from 1862 to 1865.

Howell Cobb (D): United States House of Representatives and Speaker of the House from 1849 to 1851, governor of Georgia from 1851 to 1853, Secretary of the Treasury under President James Buchanan from 1857 to 1860, and president of the Confederacy’s provisional Congress.

James Orr (D): Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 1857 to 1859, governor of South Carolina from 1865 to 1868, United States Ambassador to Russia from 1872 from 1873, and senator for the Confederacy.

Charles Crisp (D): United States Speaker of the House between 1891 and 1895, and was a lieutenant in the Confederate Army.

Pelosi has yet to simply take responsibility on her behalf party’s history of aligning with confederates.

