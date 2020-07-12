Nancy Pelosi calls Trump public mask wearing ‘an admission’ that it can stop spread of coronavirus

“I’m so glad that he obeyed the rules of the Walter Reed. You can’t go see our veterans who are there without wearing a mask. Now, he’s crossed a bridge,” Pelosi informed CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of The Union.” “That’s an admission that if you’re going to see our soldiers, you have to wear a mask. If you’re going to be with our children, you have to wear a mask. If we want to stop the spread of the coronavirus, you have to wear a mask.”

The California Democrat continued, “So hopefully by his example, he will change his attitude, which will be helpful in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”

The President’s decision to wear a mask throughout his Saturday journey to the medical middle comes after months of declining to publicly put on one — in opposition to the suggestions of his personal administration’s public well being consultants.

Joe Biden marketing campaign spokesman Andrew Bates responded to Trump’s choice to put on a mask, saying the President “wasted” 4 months discouraging individuals from wearing masks whereas Biden “has led by example from the start.”

“Donald Trump spent months ignoring the advice of medical experts and politicizing wearing a mask, one of the most important things we can do to prevent the spread of the virus,” Bates mentioned Saturday night time in a press release. CNN beforehand reported that Trump’s settlement to don a mask in public was the consequence of heavy “pleading” by aides, who urged the President to set an instance for his supporters by wearing a mask on the go to. Masks have grow to be a political flash level as some Americans argue the requirement infringes upon their civil liberties. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everybody to put on a “cloth face cover when they have to go out in public,” noting that masks are vital in areas the place social distancing is tough to take care of because the coronavirus can spread between asymptomatic individuals and thru respiratory droplets within the air. Even after the federal authorities advisable Americans put on masks in locations the place social distancing is not possible, Trump declared he was unlikely to ever put on one himself. And whilst some of his aides gently inspired him to be seen following his personal authorities’s recommendation, Trump insisted wearing a mask would make him seem weak and provides off the impression that he wasn’t controlling the pandemic. The President has additionally ridiculed those that have worn one publicly, like Biden. The White House insists that mask wearing is not vital for Trump since he and people round him are examined usually for Covid-19. During a May go to to a Ford plant in Michigan, Trump refused to put on a mask in view of the press, as a result of he mentioned he did not wish to give into media criticism and stress. This story has been up to date with extra particulars.

CNN’s Kelly Mena, Veronica Stracqualursi, Sarah Mucha, Jeremy Diamond, Kevin Liptak and Jason Hoffman contributed to this report.

