Nancy Pelosi calls rule-flouting salon visit a ‘setup’



Security camera footage from eSalon SF shows Nancy Pelosi without a mask over her face





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said her visit to a San Francisco hair salon in breach of coronavirus rules was a “setup”.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon,” the top Democrat told reporters on Wednesday. “It turns out it was a setup.”

Mrs Pelosi was pictured in the salon without a mask over her face.

The California lawmaker has often criticised President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a mask.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times,” Mrs Pelosi said in a testy press conference in San Francisco when asked about the incident.

She said eSalon SF had told her they could accommodate one guest at a time.

“I trusted that – as it turns out it was a setup,” Mrs Pelosi said. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup and that’s all I’m going to say on that.”

Mrs Pelosi has herself…