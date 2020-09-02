Nancy Pelosi calls rule-flouting salon visit a ‘setup’

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said her visit to a San Francisco hair salon in breach of coronavirus rules was a “setup”.
“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon,” the top Democrat told reporters on Wednesday. “It turns out it was a setup.”
Mrs Pelosi was pictured in the salon without a mask over her face.
The California lawmaker has often criticised President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a mask.
“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times,” Mrs Pelosi said in a testy press conference in San Francisco when asked about the incident.
She said eSalon SF had told her they could accommodate one guest at a time.
“I trusted that – as it turns out it was a setup,” Mrs Pelosi said. “So I take responsibility for falling for a setup and that’s all I’m going to say on that.”
Mrs Pelosi has herself…