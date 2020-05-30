Nancy Grace on potential ‘mindset’ of UConn student, 23, accused of killing 2 people

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

According to police, Peter Manfredonia allegedly killed Ted DeMers, 62, with a machete in Willington, Conn., on May 22.

The sufferer’s spouse informed reporters that Manfredonia was on the lookout for a younger girl that lived of their neighborhood.

Manfredonia, 23, is believed to have then gone to the house of a former highschool classmate, the place he killed him and kidnapped his girlfriend. She was later discovered unhurt.

Manfredonia was captured Wednesday night time in Hagerstown, Md. A motive has not been decided.

Grace stated machete murders are extraordinarily uncommon and may recommend one thing about Manfredonia.

“You don’t see a machete murder every day,” she stated. “That’s not your typical murder, as if any murder is typical.”

“What do you make of a mindset where somebody sticks a machete in their rucksack and goes on their way?” Grace requested psychoanalyst Dr. Bethany Marshall.

“What that says to me is that he did not just set out to kill, he set out to destroy, to maim and to disfigure, which is often what we see with stalkers,” Marshall stated.

“They want to destroy the beauty and the attractiveness of the victim,” she continued. “Maybe he wanted to chop her head or her face or her hands so that she would no longer be attractive in society. And then this poor neighbor somehow got caught up in this and got in the way.”

Grace additionally pointed to new reporting from Inside Edition, which obtained pictures of Manfredonia’s alleged writings on his former dorm room wall.

The writing is reported to say: “We saw what happened when Adam snapped… now they see what happens when I snap.”

The Hartford Courant reported that Manfredonia grew up on the identical avenue because the Sandy Hook Elementary School gunman, Adam Lanza.

Lanza killed his mom on Dec. 14, 2012, earlier than opening fireplace on the Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 first-graders and 6 educators.

Finally, Grace reported that Manfredonia appeared “confused and tired” when he was taken into custody.

“This is beginning to form a pattern in my mind and one of the things we know about workplace shootings, school shootings, mass murder is usually the homicide is contemplated for some time before the perpetrator actually goes out and kills,” Marshall stated.

“We know that almost always they write about the crime either online or in a diary, they start emailing and texting people.”

“The fact that he did it on his dorm room wall means he could have been in some kind of a manic state,” Marshall added. “I don’t mean that that’s an excuse for homicide. But he was a little less organized in his attempts.”

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.