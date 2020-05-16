Nancy Grace: How friends of murdered coed traced her disappearance to killer’s apartment

“This is a real bookworm, 22-year-old Haley Anderson, who had decided to stay on campus over spring break so she could study,” claimed Grace on Fox Nation’s “Crime Stories.”

Family as well as friends defined Anderson as an independent individual, that was complete of spirit as well as had a really energetic social life. One of Anderson’s friends was Orlando Tercero, a 23- year-old fellow pupil at the college’s Decker School of Nursing.

Tercero is from a prosperous household initially fromNicaragua He had twin Nicagragan- UNITED STATE citizenship.

Investigators claimed that at once Tercero had an enchanting connection with Anderson yet friends of Anderson claimed Tercero was consumed with her.

But while Tercero was obviously fascinated with Anderson, she remained in an on-again, off-again connection with somebody else.

“I smell a love triangle,” claimedGrace “Where there’s a love triangle, there’s a problem.”

Anderson published a Snapchat video clip 6 months prior to she went missing out on, revealing that a person had actually reduced the tires on her automobile. It happened after she had actually participated in a celebration at Tercero’s apartment, where Tercero found out that her on-again, off-again connection was on-again.

On March 8, Haley’s roomies awakened to locate her gone. They had actually invested that previous evening playing parlor game as well as alcohol consumption alcohol as well as had actually gone to bed late. They really did not assume much of it when they could not locate her.

“Her roommates only began to get worried when she doesn’t show up at a planned poetry reading session,” claimedGrace “They thought that was odd, but then she stopped posting on social media.”

That was when Anderson’s friends truly took notification.

“Let’s keep in mind, these are young, millennial kids, everybody — and I mean everybody — is heavily dependent upon their phone,” claimed Joseph Scott Morgan, differentiated scholar of used forensics at Jacksonville StateUniversity “It’s with us everywhere we go. And she’s engaged in social media. So when she kind of disappears off of this, it starts them thinking.”

“Immediately these kids start thinking, how can I track her down using her phone?” claimedMorgan “And of course, in the end, it ends up pinpointing her exact location.”

“Her friends do the Find My Friend app. I’ve got it on my phone,” included Grace, “I can see where I am, my husband and my twins are.”

“They track her phone to the apartment,” Grace proceeded, “While his friends think everything’s okay. Her friend… says, ‘no way’. They actually climb a tree to look into the apartment and they see Haley’s body lying there, pale.”

Police quickly relocated to concern Tercero, yet he was gone. Authorities claimed that he took off to Nicaragua quickly prior to Anderson’s body was discovered.

