Nalgene Grip-N-Gulp Sippy Cup Bottle:The true test of durability isn’t the trail it’s the toddler. Nalgene know that your kid’s sippy cup must meet a unique set of variables. Like, it must endure frequent stair tumbles, can’t stink, and absolutely cannot leak milk on the micro-suede. Good news, parents: The Grip-N-Gulp passed the toddler test with flying (kid-loving) colors. The Nalgene Grip-N-Gulp Water Bottle is a wonderful way to encourage your child to stay hydrated through a punishing summer. With capacity of 12 fl. oz. (350 ml), it offers an ample supply of water through the day. Side indents are designed to let your toddler get a good grip on it, thus ensuring that it does not slip out from tiny hands. Thanks to the rubberized lid and the smooth plastic mouthpiece, taking sips is made comfortable. Since it has superior threading on the cup as well as the lid, you need not worry about the contents spilling out and soiling the other contents of your child’s day bag. Made from a durable Tritan co-polyester, it allows no odor, stains, or residue from the beverage in it. You need not worry about your child’s water intake with the Nalgene Grip-N-Gulp Water Bottle around! A Sippy Cup built for everyday kid adventures. The cup has an actual volume when filled to the brim of 14 fl. oz. (420 ml), measures (H x Dia.) 7.25″ x 2.75″ (184mm x 70mm) with a cap diameter of 2.58″ (63mm) and weighs 3.375 oz. (108g) when empty. The 2.58″ (63mm) cap size makes it com

Rubberized lid and smooth plastic mouthpiece make drinking comfortable and safe

Strong and durable to withstand any damage a toddler could inflict; holds 12 ounces

Bottle is made of polypropylene which is 100 percent free of BPA, a chemical that was found to disrupt natural hormones

Nalgene is a proud part of the Thermo Fisher Scientific family. For 70 years Nalgene has been making a wide range of BPA/BPS free reusable water bottles and containers to suit your personal preferences, needs and lifestyle.