NAKTO Fat Tire Electric Bike Beach Snow Bicycle 26″ 4.0 inch Fat Tire Electric Bicycle 300W36V10A/500W48V12A Electric Mountain ebike for Adults with 6 Speeds Lithium Battery,Smart LCD Display

NAKTO ELECTRIC BICYCLE are making this Green Energy NAKTO Electric Bikes for saving the enviroment and bringing convience and fun to our friends! Nakto sell direct to the consumers in order to give you the best price that everyone can afford. “Having Fun Riding for Everyone!” is our faith. Let’s walk out to the nature, take your nakto E-bikes and have fun! ELECTRIC SYSTEME

STYLE: 500WBRAND：NAKTO (SPARK) MOTOR：36V 250W Rear Hub Brushless Motor BATTERY：36V*10AH Lightweigh, Long Lasting Lithium Cell Battery In A Sealed Removable Pack PAS: With PAS Function, It Can Save 70% Enery During Cycling DISPLAY: Electric Power Display( Full, Half and Empty) CHARGER: US Standard DC Smart Charger THROTTLE TYP : Variable Speed Control DISTANCE: Electric Bicycle Single Charge Is 28-35 Miles with Pedal Assist ACCESSORIES DETAIL

REAR GEARS: High Quality SHIMANO 6-Speed-Gears FRAME: Iron Frame+ Aluminum Alloy Hub BARKE: Front V Brake,Rear Expansion Brake SEAT POST: Quick Release 10cm FORK: Hight Quality 5-star Fork OUTER TIRE: 26″*1.75″ Tire Inflate To 280-450 KPA(40-65PSI/2.3-4.5 BAR),With Good Quality In the Grips INNER TIRE: CST 26″*1.90″/2.215 Tire OTHER DETAIL

COLOR: White/Black MAX SPEED: 25 Miles/hour APPROPRIATE HEIGHT:4.9″-6.6″ MAX LOADING：250Lbs PACKAGE：56*10*30 Inches NW/GW：57Lbs/70Lbs(with battery) Package Content: 1 x City Ebike,1 x Battery,1 x Smart Battery Charger,1 x basket,1 x Tool kit ,1 x User’s Manual and 1 x Warranty CardSTYLE: 300WBrand:NAKTO

Product：Cruiser

Size：26inch

Frame:Iron frame+ Aluminum Alloy hub

Motor：350W Brushless

Battery：36V10Ah Lithium Battery

Derailieur：SHIMANO 6-Speed-Gears

Charging time：4hours

Max speed：30MPH

Max loading：300Lbs

Range：35-50 miles with pedal assist

Brake：Front and rear disck brake

Front fork:Suspension fork

NW/GW：55Lbs/60Lbs(with battery)

Packing size：137*28*75CM

{HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL & AFFORDABLE PRICE} :The electric bikes adopts High-strength Carbon Steel Frame, the Front and Rear Disc-brake is made of High-strength Carbon Steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption（10CM).Affordable Direct to Consumer Pricing (Sell directly from factory),Why are our bikes often less than half the price of comparable bikes on the market? Because we sell direct to you, the consumer.We ensuring you’re always getting the best deal on your electric bike

{HIGH-QUALITY BRAKE & GEAR SHIFT SYSTEM}:This electric bike with Front and Rear Disc-brake and rear Expansion brake and 6-Speed Transmission System, you can choose any speed according to your needs. The perfect brakes fully protect your safety. And the horn and the bright LED headlamp are equipped for night riding

{LITHIUM BATTERY & HIGH SPEED MOTOR}:26 X 4.0 Fat Tire in All Road Fat Tire-Durable All Condition Road–More than Safe,Blance,Fast and Stable for Your Cycling. The 36V, 10AH lithium battery of this ebike is Removable. The bike equipped with smart lithium battery charger can make you ride up to 25-35Miles(32-48km) with Per charger and PAS ranger is 28-37Miles(42-55KM). 350W High Speed Brushless gear motors easily assists you to travel at the 25-30 MPH road speed limit

{2 WORKING MODES}: E-bike & Assisted bicycle, you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and also exercise. Combining two modes would be a better choice,Selectable pedal assist or twist the “variable speed throttle” for hours of enjoyment

{WARRANTY POLICY & ASSEMBLE}:E-bike and battery are 1-year-warranty,the ebike parts are free for the customers during the quality assurance period. The ebike have finish assembling 95% before shipment in order to avoid the collison and damage in transit , just need assemble front wheel and handlebar.(Note: We do NOT provide “Free Assemble”but customer can chooce Free Amazon Assmble Service when you choose shipped address. and Our company upload many NAKTO EBIKE Assemblem video on you tube