NAKTO Electric Bicycle Electric Bikes for Adults 250W Brushless Motor Ebike E-Bikes with Removable Waterproof Large Capacity 36V10A Lithium Battery and Charger(20″/26″)

Electric Bikes amplify your pedaling power and your ability to do and see more.NAKTO E-bikes make more possible.

They’re quick and smooth, with predictable, easy-to-control power and a long-lasting removable battery that recharges at any household outlet.Let’s get going!

【Why you’ll love it】

Brand：NAKTO

Configuration level: High Version

Motor：High Quality Brushless Motor

Output power: 10% increase

Battery：High Quality, Seal ‘Detachable’

Charger: US Standard DC Smart Charger (With UL CE CPSC Certification )

Charging current: 2.0A

Battery Life: 1000 Cycles

Frame: Q345 Carbon Steel Metal Frame + Aluminum Alloy Hub

Rear Gears: High Quality “SHIMANO” 6-Speed-Gears

Throttle Typ : Variable Speed Control

PAS: Save 85% Energy During Cycling

❖NAKTO Ebike amplifies your power so you can enjoy the best parts of riding even more

❖All the benefits of an outstanding NAKTO e-bike system at a price that can’t be matched

❖This bike gets you outside more and helps you make the most of every commute, cruise, and workout

Why choose a NAKTO e-bike?

❖We’re bike people:Every NAKTO e-bike is the culmination of 50 years of product knowledge and development experience. In a market where new brands and manufacturers are popping up like wildflowers, NAKTO offers the confidence that comes only with an established track record in the industry.

❖Wherever you are— we’re there, too:NAKTO is a global company that operates locally. We have a worldwide network of certified e-bike retailers and service centers, so you’ll never have to worry about finding a qualified mechanic to answer your questions or service your bike.

❖We’ll take care of you:NAKTO has the best warranty program in the industry. Every NAKTO e-bike is backed by a lifetime frame warranty and a two-year battery warranty.

❤ The 2019-Newest NAKTO electric bike is equipped with everything you need to enjoy a leisurely cycle, paired with the luxury of comfort and convenience.All NAKTO EBikes are produced to meet the EN-15194 safety standard. Quick release battery and tilt saddle for easier recharging.

❤ Powered by a 250W motor, you can effortlessly switch between three modes and travel up to 25-35 miles on a single charge. Designed with six speed Revoshift gears and Quick change gears.

❤ All-terrain tyres and integrated metal full chain and mudguards for all-weather protection, making longer journeys a breeze. Supreme comfort with a bespoke, sculpted saddle.Quality gears for smooth ride. Upgraded V-Fork brakes. Front suspension. Front and rear mud guards.

❤ Max Speed:20MPH, 10Ah high power 250W motor, 26in Kenda branded tyres, 6 Speed Gears, Range: 30-40 miles with pedal assist. You can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and also exercise. Combining two modes would be a better choice,Selectable pedal assist or twist the “variable speed throttle” for hours of enjoyment.Or turn off power assist, just cycle as you would on any normal bike

❤ Contents 1 x NAKTO Electric Bike, 1 x Manual, 1 x Tool Kit, 1 x Battery, 2 x Battery Keys, 1 x Charger.The NAKTO range comes with a full 12 month warranty against any faults or problems that may develop. Includes battery charger