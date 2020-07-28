NAKTO 26″ Electric Bike 6 Speed Electric Bikes for Adults 250W High Speed Ebike City Electric Bicycle with 36V10AH Removable Lithium Battery and 1 Year Warranty



Branch Name: Nakto City Electric Bike 250W/36V/10AH Size: 26inch Frame: Iron Frame+Aluminum Alloy Hub Fork: Front and Rear Disc Brake Seat Post: MTB Matte Black and Red Seat Shift-lever: SHIMANO 6 Speed Shift-lever Rear Derailleur: SHIMANO Rear Derailleur Brake: Front V Brake, Rear Expansion Brake Crank-set: Alloy Aluminum 3 Pieces 24*34*42T Bike Specialized Cassette Feilun: SHIMANO 6 Speed Casstette Front Hub: Taiwan Access all-alloy Aluminum MTB Hub Rim: Super Large Alloy Aluminum Painting Fat Bike Rim Painting: Germany Static Inner Stick Painting Electric Motor: High-watt Motor 36V*250W Specialized motor for fat bike Battery: 36V*10AH Lithium Battery Light: LED Spot-light Charger: US 36V 1.8A 100-240V Speed(mph): Around 22-25 Miles with Pedal Assist Assistant Function: Ability of the Bike Assistance, it can make the riding easier up to 70% Net Weight: 57lb Carton Weight: 13lb Gross Weight: 70lb MEAS: 56*10*30 Inches

►►1 Year Warranty & Professional After-sales Service: Nakto Inc provide 1 year warranty for the electric motor, battery and other parts. You don’t have to worry about damaged parts or repairs. We’ll send you a pair of glove and lock for free. If you have any questions, Nakto Inc have professional after-sales service staff who will reply to you within 24h. Note: Our ebike arrives 95% assembled, it’s not hard to finish assembly. If you need help please contact us we will send you install video.

►►Super High Cost Performance & Good Configuration: 250W brushless high-speed ebike motor, can ride up to 22-28miles(30-45km) with per charger and PAS ranger is 28-35miles(40-55km); Electric bike with 36V 10AH lithium battery, charging time only need 4-6 hours, the battery comes with a key, keep the battery safe from being stolen.NAKTO electric bicycles are factory direct sales, will use the lowest price to give you the best experience.

►►Great Braking System & Safe Cycling: Front V-brake and rear expansion brake can make it stop on time. Shimano 6 Speed, you can set it as you like. Bright headlight is designed to keep you safe riding at night, you can also happiness of riding at night.

►►High-quality Material: The frame is made of high quality carbon ferroalloy, stronger and more durable than ordinary metals. Our electric bike is very pressure-resistant, the maximum allowable weight can be achieved 250lb. NAKTO electric bikes are waterproof and can operate normally in snowy day or rainy day.

►►2 Working Models: E-bike & Assisted bicycle. You can choose different models according to your own needs. When you choose the E-bike mode is no pressure whatsoever, you won’t feel the strain in windy weather or uphill. When you choose the Assisted bicycle mode, It takes the pressure off your ride and you will enjoy the cycling more.