NAKTO 26″ City Electric Bicycle Assisted Bicycle for Men with Removable 36V 10A Large Capacity Lithium Battery Ebike and Charger

Support and Warranty

We offer 1 year warranty for some parts of e-bike accessories. If you have any questions, please contact us and we will get back to you within 24 hours. We will do our best to give you a satisfactory answer.

Specifications

Frame: high-strength carbon steel frame

Charging time: 3-6 hours

Max speed: 22 miles/hour

Range：22-28 miles with pedal assist

NW/GW：57Lbs/70Lbs(with battery)

Brake：Front V brake,rear expansion brake,Suspension fork

Motor: 250W rear hub brushless motor.

Battery: 36V*10Ah Large capacity removable lithium battery

Max loading：250Lbs

Derailleur:SHIMANO 6 Speed-Gears

Applicable Crowd HEIGHT: 5.3″-6.8″

Package:1x E-bike,1x battery,1x battery charger

1x basket , 1x tool kit, 1x User’s manual ,1x Warranty card

NAKTO electric bicycles to save the environment and bring convenience and fun to our friends!

Nakto sells direct to the consumers in order to give the best price that everyone can afford. “Having Fun Riding for Everyone!” is our belief.

Instructions

About the warranty and maintenance of bicycle, please refer to the e-bike’s user manual.

Please check that all parts are tight and locked before riding.

Durable Material & Adjustable Seat Set:The electric bicycles adopt high-strength carbon steel frame, the front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption. The e-bikes’ seat set can be adjusted to fit different height’s need. Electric bike front high-brightness night light, give you a safe driving environment at night.

High-speed Motor:250W brushless high-speed motor, for electric bicycles provide a strong impetus, easily increase speed to 20-26 MPH. High-end six-speed shifting system, perfect to meet your different needs for speed. simplify operation button, make your riding operations easier and convenient.

Lithium Battery : The e-bike equipped with 36V, 10AH lithium battery and charger can make you ride up to 30-45 km with pedal assist. you can also lock or remove the battery. And it have 2 Models, you can determine the working mode according to your needs.

Including: This E-bike includes main components: motor, battery, controller, throttle and PAS system.

