NAKTO 26″ City Electric Bicycle and Assisted Bicycle for Men with Removable 36V 10A Large Capacity Lithium Battery and Charger



Price: $699.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 08:25:10 UTC – Details)



Support and Warranty

We offer 1 year warranty for some parts of e-bike accessories. If you have any questions, please contact us and we will get back to you within 24 hours. We will do our best to give you a satisfactory answer.

Specifications

Frame: high-strength carbon steel frame

Charging time: 3-6 hours

Max speed: 22 miles/hour

Range：22-28 miles with pedal assist

NW/GW：57Lbs/70Lbs(with battery)

Brake：Front V brake,rear expansion brake,Suspension fork

Motor: 250W rear hub brushless motor.

Battery: 36V*10Ah Large capacity removable lithium battery

Max loading：250Lbs

Derailleur:SHIMANO 6 Speed-Gears

Applicable Crowd HEIGHT: 5.3″-6.8″

Package:1x E-bike,1x battery,1x battery charger

1x basket , 1x tool kit, 1x User’s manual ,1x Warranty card

NAKTO electric bicycles to save the environment and bring convenience and fun to our friends!

Nakto sells direct to the consumers in order to give the best price that everyone can afford. “Having Fun Riding for Everyone!” is our belief.

Instructions

About the warranty and maintenance of bicycle, please refer to the e-bike’s user manual.

Please check that all parts are tight and locked before riding.

High-speed Motor and Lithium Battery: The bicycle is equipped with a powerful 250W brushless gear motor. Very easy to ride, its speed up to 20-24 mph. The removable 36V 10Ah lithium it only charge 4-6 hours and Cruise for 22-26 miles on a single charge

High-Quality Material & Gear Shift System:Electric bikes adopts High-strength Carbon Steel Frame, the front fork is made of High-strength Carbon Steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption.6-Speed-SHIMANO Transmission System, you can choose any speed according to your needs.

Adjustable Seat Set:Height adjustable for adults and teens;easily adjust the bicycle seat and handlebar to find the perfect position for a comfortable ride

Working Mode:E-bike & Assisted bicycle.you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and you can choose assisted bicycle to exercise.

Pre-Assembled :In order to avoid collision and damage during transportation, at the same time alleviate your installation troubles, the electric bike has completed 95% assembly before shipment, just need to assemble the front wheel and handlebar.