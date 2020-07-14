NAKTO 26″ 250W Cargo Electric Bicycle Sporting Shimano 6 Speed Gear EBike Brushless Gear Motor with Removable Waterproof Large Capacity 36V10A Lithium Battery and Battery Charger



NAKTO ELECTRIC BICYCLE are making this Green Energy NAKTO Electric Bikes for saving the enviroment and bringing convience and fun to our friends! Nakto sell direct to the consumers in order to give you the best price that everyone can afford. “Having Fun Riding for Everyone!” is our faith. Let’s walk out to the nature, take your nakto E-bikes and have fun! EBIKE STYLE TO CHOOSE FROM: 1.MOST WISHED:26″ 250W Ebike–Camel Female Black/Camel Female White/Camel Male Black/Classic 2.GIFT IDEAS:20″ 250W Folding Ebike–Fashion Black 3.MOST WATCHERS:26″ 300W Fat Tire Mountain Ebike–Cruiser ELECTRIC SYSTEME BRAND：NAKTO MOTOR：(CAMEL/FASHION/CLASSIC:36V 250W High-Speed Brushless Motor;CRUISER:36V 300W High-Speed Brushless Motor) BATTERY：36V*10AH Lightweigh, Long Lasting Lithium Cell Battery In A Sealed Removable Pack PAS: With PAS Function, It Can Save 85% Enery During Cycling DISPLAY: Electric Power Smart Display( Full, Half and Empty) CHARGER: US Standard DC Smart LED Charger,Security Assurance:UL Approved THROTTLE TYP : Variable Speed Control MAX SPEED: 25-30 MPH APPROPRIATE HEIGHT:4.9″-6.6″ MAX LOADING：250-300Lbs PACKAGE：56*10*30 Inches NW/GW：40-57Lbs/50-70Lbs(with battery) ACCESSORIES DETAIL REAR GEARS: High Quality 6-Speed-Gears FRAME: Iron Frame+ Aluminum Alloy Hub BARKE: CAMEL/FASHION/CLASSIC-High Quality Front V Brake,Rear Expansion Brake;CRUISER-High Quality Alloy Front and Rear Disck Brake) SEAT POST: Quick Release 25CM FORK: Hight Quality 5-Star OUTER TIRE: CST BFT 26″*1.75″ Tire Inflate To 280-450 KPA FAT TIRE:CST BFT 26″*4.0″ Tire Inflate To 30 PSI 200 KPA/2.0BAR Package Content: 1 x City Ebike,1 x Battery,1 x Smart Battery Charger,1 x basket,1 x Tool kit ,1 x User’s Manual and 1 x Warranty Card

{HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL & AFFORDABLE PRICE} :The electric bikes adopts High-strength Carbon Steel Frame, the front fork is made of High-strength Carbon Steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption.Affordable Direct to Consumer Pricing (Sell directly from factory),Why are our bikes often less than half the price of comparable bikes on the market? Because we sell direct to you, the consumer.We ensuring you’re always getting the best deal on your electric bike

{HIGH-QUALITY BRAKE & GEAR SHIFT SYSTEM}:This electric bike with front V Brake and rear Expansion brake and 6-Speed-Transmission System, you can choose any speed according to your needs. The perfect brakes fully protect your safety. And the horn and the bright LED headlamp are equipped for night riding

{LITHIUM BATTERY & HIGH SPEED MOTOR}:The 36V, 10AH lithium battery of this ebike is Removable. The bike equipped with smart lithium battery charger can make you ride up to 22-28Miles(30-45km) with Per charger and PAS ranger is 28-35Miles(40-55KM).250W High Speed Brushless gear motors easily assists you to travel at the 18-25 MPH road speed limit

{2 WORKING MODES}: E-bike & Assisted bicycle, you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and also exercise. Combining two modes would be a better choice,Selectable pedal assist or twist the “variable speed throttle” for hours of enjoyment(Note:To ensure quality, please order by “NAKTO Official Shop”. And we are the only official seller and not responsible for after sell service purchased from other seller.)

{WARRANTY POLICY & ASSEMBLE}: E-bike and battery are 1-year-warranty, the ebike parts are free for the customers during the quality assurance period. The ebike have finish assembling 95% before shipment in order to avoid the collison and damage in transit , just need assemble front wheel and handlebar.(Note: We do NOT provide “Free Assemble”but customer can chooce Free Amazon Assmble Service when you choose shipped address. and Our company upload many NAKTO EBIKE Assemblem video on youtub