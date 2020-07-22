nakto 26″/20″ Electric Bicycles Bikes for Adult Ebikes



Price: $649.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 23:52:29 UTC – Details)



Brand development history:

NAKTO / SPARK➠❶NAKTO ❷SPARK➠NAKTO

NAKTO is committed to the development of new electric bicycles, Core concept is “Green & environmental protection, achieve green living” Create a better future for the next generation !

Products under the banner of Nakto:

Urban style—26″Camel, upgraded version 26″Classic

Folding style—20″Fashion

Fat tire style—20″Discovery, 26″cruiser, 26″super cruiser

【Follow-up products will be gradually added put on the shelves, for more information please consult】

Note: We are not responsible for the after-sales service of “Nakto Electric Bicycles” in other stores. If necessary, please buy this shop products, we will provide the best after-sales

【E-bike Parameter】

Brand：NAKTO

Color and battery specifications: 36V10Ah—【Camel “Black/White” 、Classic “Beige” 】、48V8Ah—【Discovery“Black”】

Configuration level: high version

Output power: 10% increase

Energy conversion rate: up to 91.8%

Batterycharging time: 4-6hours

DISPLAY: Electric Power Smart Display( Full, Half and Empty)

Frame: Q345 Carbon Steel Metal Frame + Aluminum Alloy Hub

Rear Gears: High Quality “SHIMANO” 6-Speed-Gears

Braking Device: Front V Brake+Rear Expansion Brake + High-strength Al Alloy Brake Lever.Discovery, Fat tire style – disc brake

PAS: Save 84.87% Energy During Cycling

MAX SPEED: 16 miles/h or more-Non-exaggerated propaganda – testable

Mileage: Range 20-26 Miles per charge

【Other parameters】

Seat: ITALY SELLEROYAL RIO

Seat to Ground: 35″~43″

Applicable Crowd HEIGHT: 4.9″~6.6″

MAX Loading：250Lbs~300lbs

PACKAGE：56*10*30 Inches

NW/GW：57Lbs/70Lbs(with battery)

FULL SET: 1 * Assembly completion 95% – electric bicycle,1 * Battery,1 * US Standard DC Smart Charger (With UL CE CPSC Certification ),1 * basket,1 * Tool kit ,1 * User’s Manual & 1 * Warranty Card

【3 WORKING MODE】: EV MODE & POWER MODE & CYCLE MODE.You can choose the e-bike to enjoy a long time travel without pedaling, and also you can choose the PAS mode. Meter has 3-speed smart buttons. Enjoy your ride with any mode! ( Warranty: Any question about the e bike purchased from our store, please contact our customer service)

【COLLAPSIBLE FRAME】: The electric bikes adopts High-strength Carbon Steel Frame collapsible frame for quick folding and easy storage. You can have it with minimal storage space and easily store into any vehicle.

【BRAKE & PREMIUM QUALITY】: This electric bike with front V brake and rear expansion brake, the perfect brakes fully protect your safety,double layer aluminum alloy wheel. The bright LED headlamp and horn is equipped for night riding.

【REMOVABLE LITHIUM BATTERY】: The removable 36V 10AH lithium battery, Max Speed can up to 20MPH,equipped with smart lithium battery charger can make you ride up to 25-50 kms. With Easy Charge Port System, The electric folding bike can be charged on or off the frame easily.

【WARRANTY POLICY & ASSEMBLE】: We provide 1 year warranty for the electric motor, battery and other parts. You don’t have to worry about damaged parts or repairs. If you have any questions, we have professional after-sales service staff who will reply to you within 24h.