NAKTO 22 inch City Electric Bike for Adults Women Ebike with 36V10A Lithium Battery and 250W Motor



Price: $599.99

😊【LITHIUM BATTERY& HIGH SPEED MOTOR】Equipped with a stable 250W high-speed rear hub motor and a removable 36V10Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach 25-35 miles (electric bike mode) to 30-40 miles (assist mode), the auxiliary mode can be rid of under ideal conditions. The lithium battery 36V10ah is typically charged for 3 to 4 hours and has a cruising range of 25 to 35 miles.

😁【BRAKE & LED HEADLIGHT】This electric bike with front V brake and rear expension brake ,The perfect brakes fully protect your safety. And the horn and the bright LED headlamp are equipped for night riding.

😂【3 RIDING MODES 】Pure electric bicycles, auxiliary bicycles and ordinary bicycles. You can choose the pure electric bike mode and enjoy long trips without pedaling. You can also choose the PAS mode. Switch between 3 modes of pedal assist mode for a more personalized riding experience

🤣【HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL】The electric bicycle is made of high-quality aluminum alloy frame. The front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and has excellent comfort and shock absorption performance. The load capacity is 300 lbs. Double-layer aluminum alloy wheels and front aluminum V-brakes and perfect brakes completely protect your safety.

😄【WARRANTY 】 Our products are all in the US warehouse and you will receive them soon. We offer you a 100% risk-free satisfaction guarantee that you can buy with confidence. 1 year warranty and friendly customer service. We are very sure that you will be impressed with the durability, portability and quality of our electric bikes.