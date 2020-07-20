NAKTO 22″ Electric Bike 250W Electric Bicycle Sporting Mountain Bike with 36V 10Ah Lithium Battery



Product Description BRAND：NAKTO MAX SPEED: 25-30 MPH APPROPRIATE HEIGHT:4.9″-6.6″ MAX LOADING：250-300Lbs PACKAGE：56*10*30 Inches CHARGING TIME: 4-6 Hours NW/GW：40-57Lbs/50-70Lbs(with battery) THROTTLE TYP : Variable Speed Control PAS: With PAS Function, It Can Save 85% Enery During Cycling DISPLAY: Electric Power Smart Display( Full, Half and Empty) CHARGER: US Standard DC Smart LED Charger,Security Assurance:UL Approved MOTOR：(ELEGANCE:36V 220W High-Speed Brushless Motor;CAMEL/FASHION/CLASSIC:36V 250W High-Speed Brushless Motor;CRUISER:36V 300W High-Speed Brushless Motor) BATTERY：36V*10AH Lightweigh, Long Lasting Lithium Cell Battery In A Sealed Removable Pack ACCESSORIES DETAIL REAR GEARS: High Quality SHIMANO 6-Speed-Gears FRAME: Iron Frame+ Aluminum Alloy Hub BARKE: CAMEL/FASHION/CLASSIC-High Quality Front V Brake,Rear Expansion Brake;CRUISER-High Quality Alloy Front and Rear Disck Brake) SEAT POST: Quick Release 25CM FORK: Hight Quality 5-Star OUTER TIRE: CST BFT 26″*1.75″ Tire Inflate To 280-450 KPA FAT TIRE:CST BFT 26″*4.0″ Tire Inflate To 30 PSI 200 KPA/2.0BAR Package Content:

1 x City Ebike

1 x Battery

1 x Smart Battery Charger

1 x Tool kit

1 x User’s Manual

1 x Warranty Card

2 Working Models►► E-bike & Assisted bicycle. You can choose different models according to your own needs. When you choose the E-bike mode is no pressure whatsoever, you won’t feel the strain in windy weather or uphill. When you choose the Assisted bicycle mode, It takes the pressure off your ride and you will enjoy the cycling more.

High-quality Material►►The frame is made of high quality carbon ferroalloy, stronger and more durable than ordinary metals. Our electric bike is very pressure-resistant, the maximum allowable weight can be achieved 250lb. NAKTO electric bikes are waterproof and can operate normally in snowy day or rainy day.

Great Braking System & Safe Cycling►► Front V-brake and rear expansion brake can make it stop on time. Bright headlight is designed to keep you safe riding at night, you can also happiness of riding at night.

1 Year Warranty & Professional After-sales Service►► Nakto Inc provide 1 year warranty for the electric motor, battery and other parts. You don’t have to worry about damaged parts or repairs. If you have any questions, Nakto Inc have professional after-sales service staff who will reply to you within 24h.

Super High Cost Performance & Good Configuration►►With 250W brushless high-speed ebike motor; Electric bike with 36V 10AH lithium battery, charging time only need 4-6 hours, the battery comes with a key, keep the battery safe from being stolen.NAKTO electric bicycles are factory direct sales, will use the lowest price to give you the best experience.(Note:22″ ebike is 1-speed)