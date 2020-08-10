Nakto 22″ Commute Electric Bicycles [1 Year Warranty] 250W Power Assisted Bicycle for Male Female Teenagers with Removable 36V 10A Large Capacity Lithium Battery and Charger E-Bike



Price: $648.99

(as of Aug 10,2020 05:07:21 UTC – Details)





22” bicycle is equipped with a powerful 250W brushless gear motor. Very easy to ride, its speed up to 16-22 mph.

Lithium Battery- 36V 10Ah lithium it only charge 3-4 hours and also can be locked in the bicycle to prevent being stolen.

Energy saving- The eco-friendly Nakto ebike is 100% electric and reduces emissions, saving your wallet and environment.

E-bike & Assisted bicycle.you can choose the E-bike to enjoy a long time travel, and you can choose assisted bicycle to exercise.

【Pre-Assembled】 :In order to avoid collision and damage during transportation, at the same time alleviate your installation troubles, the electric bike has completed 95% assembly before shipment, just need to assemble the front wheel and handlebar.