nakto 22″ 250W 36V 10A Electric Bicycles [1 Year Warranty] Power Assisted Bicycle for Male Female Teenagers with Removable Large Capacity Lithium Battery and Charger E-Bike



Price: $599.99

(as of Aug 18,2020 01:53:18 UTC – Details)





❤ Super Ranger to Meet Your Daily Needs,You Will Have No Problem Cruising Over Sandy or Snowy Terrains and Enjoying the Ultimate Electric Biking Adventure!

❤ AOMA 250W Brush-less Motor;36V 10AH Tianneng Removable Waterproof Lithium Battery;MAX Speed:20 MPH;Range:25-35 Miles per Charge,30-35 Miles per Charge with Pedal Assist;Battery charging Time 4 hours,Full Suspension;Maxis tires,Shimano 6 Speed Gear,GM/NW:65LB/55LB with Battery.

❤ Combining 2 Modes (E-bike & Assisted bicycle)Would Be a Better Choice,Select-able Pedal Assist or Twist the “Variable Speed Throttle” for Hours of Enjoyment, Turn On/Off the Pedal Assist

❤ UL,CE,EN15194,TUV,EPAC,ROHS Safe Certifications,Unique Security Frame Identification number,NO-Driving License,95% Pre-assembled before Shipment.Perfect American Local After-Sales System.Ebike,Battery,Charger are Included,US Shipment (3-5days)

❤ Thank you for Using the Electric Bike Produced by Our Company,Scope and Duration of Warranty-Services:Motor(24months),Frame(12months),Battery(12months),Controller, Charger,Brake(12months).Return or Replacement the Goods in 7 Days without Any Reason.