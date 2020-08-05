NAKTO 20” Folding Electric Bicycle Foldable Ebike City Electric Bike with 250w Rear Hub Motor and 36V 10AH Lithium Battery,Lock and Charger



Price: $598.88

(as of Aug 05,2020 20:33:16 UTC – Details)

Product Description

There is a trip called a bicycle trip. It has no extravagant preparations, only a brave back seat and a heart that you want to go, a bicycle can make your dreams go very far.

Some people say that they like to feel on the road, they can ride freely, want to go and leave, and want to stop. I don’t care about the end of the ride, I care about the scenery along the way and the mood of the scenery.

Now you can carry your bicycle with you, NAKTO ebike can be folded perfectly in seconds, so you can store it perfectly in the trunk of the car, bring it to the office, and always stay with you anywhere.

If you want to experience a different riding experience, this NAKTO EBIKE is a good choice for you.

Material and folding size



The electric bicycle is made of high-strength carbon steel folding frame，the 20-inch body folds in a small position and is suitable for many holiday riders, and it is considered ideal for many users.

250W rear hub motor



With a tire size of 1.95’’ and a rear hub motor of 250W, the integrated waterproof and dustproof design is powerful, and the output power is continuous, which can bring more power, so you don’t have to worry about driving on the road.

36V 10A lithium battery



The battery is a 36V 10A lithium battery that can be easily removed from the battery, making it safer and more convenient, so you don’t have to worry about battery safety.

Safety brake



Front aluminum alloy V brakes, rear electric brakes, non-slip wearable thick tires, able to ride safely in the rain, this car’s perfect brake design can better protect your safety, let you ride more freely.

👍Premium materials: Electric bicycles are made of high-strength carbon steel foldable frames. The fork is made of high strength carbon steel. It has built-in high-quality comfort cushioning and a larger and stronger frame to help you withstand more weight, which is ideal for vacation travel.

👌There are three modes of work: electric bicycles and auxiliary bicycles as well as ordinary bicycles. If you want to exercise, you need to guarantee speed. You can switch “Assisted Bicycles”. Note: For your safety, please do not let the water flood the battery and go home quickly.

😍 Large capacity battery – 36V 10AH lithium battery supports 35miles. The foldable bike is equipped with a 250w motor that can easily help you drive at 28 miles per hour. Safe riding in the rain, equipped with intelligent lithium-ion battery charger, can be quickly charged (3-4 hours), endurance ability, one-day charging can ride a day, so you do not have to worry about the trouble of no electricity.

⭐Safety brake: front aluminum alloy V brake, rear electric vehicle brake. Quick release front wheel, non-slip wear-resistant thick tires, safe riding rain, perfect brake design can better protect your safety.

🥇 Warranty: Limited 1 year warranty, once you purchase our products, if not 100% satisfied, you will enjoy high standards of customer service, instant worry-free return or exchange policy.