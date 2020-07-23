nakto 20″/26″ 250W Foldaway/City Electric Bike Assisted Electric Bicycle Sport Mountain Bicycle with 36V10A Removable Lithium Battery



Price: $598.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 15:58:05 UTC – Details)





Allows for plenty of saddle height adjustment to suit the rider and is fitted with a quick-release clamp to assist in folding the bike quickly

Choice of operational modes – You have the choice of how much work you want to do. Use the bike as a bike with no electric assist at all, choose a partial electric assist mode to amplify your own efforts

Range per charge 19-25Mile with pedal assist. Recharging time: about 3 – 4 hours (at low battery)

Charger UL Approved. Max Speed: 23Mile/H.