Naked Mole Rats Would Deafen Themselves if They Weren’t Already Hard of Hearing

Hearing loss in people can make life tough in our hustle-bustle landscape. But when your world is actually as quiet as a tomb, being hard of hearing simply may be something of a superpower.

For naked mole rats and their cousins, the loss of genes that would generally enhance sounds is another amazing adjustment in a long line of techniques they have actually progressed to endure the tensions of a below ground way of life.

Pale and bald with saggy skin, huge teeth and basic eyes, these thumb-sized East-African mammals aren’t precisely blessed in the appearances department. Not that it matters when you invest essentially your whole presence in darkness.

Being social animals, what does matter is a capability to interact with other members of your clan in some method, so it should not be all that unexpected that mole rats like them tend to be chatty little animals.

What is unexpected is that all of that talk falls on ears that may have problem hearing much of it.

“Naked mole rats are constantly chirping and squeaking,” says neuroscientist Thomas Park, from the University of Illinois Chicago.

“We were curious about their hearing since they are so vocal, but research had suggested that their hearing is actually quite bad.”

Just how bad their hearing is– and why– is the concern Park and his coworkers …