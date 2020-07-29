Nail salon worker in Sydney Westfield tests positive to coronavirus

A nail salon worker at a Sydney Westfield has actually evaluated positive for coronavirus.

The female employee was contagious while working 2 shifts at the shopping center in Hurtsville, in the city’s south, recently.

South Eastern Sydney Local Health District Dr Vicky Sheppeard stated the lady operated at ProfessioNAIL on Wednesday July 22 and Thursday July23

‘This individual is connected with the funeral cluster from southwest Sydney,’ Dr Sheppeard stated in a declaration.

‘The company carried out a deep tidy and public health officers validated suitable cleansing and other COVID-Safe steps were in location.’

Dr Sheppeard stated there was no higher threat to buyers at WestfieldHurstville

