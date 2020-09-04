Nagorno-Karabakh’s tough stance would be logical if not statements on ‘identical positions’ – analyst – Armenian News

The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) authorities’ tough stance on the continuous settlements to settle the unsettled dispute with Azerbaijan would be definitely logical if not the consistently voiced statements on similar positions in between Stepanakert and Yerevan, a political analyst stated Friday.

In an interview to ArmNews TELEVISION Channel’s Morning News with Lilit Tumanyan, the director of the analytical center Hayatsk (Insight), Anna Karapetyan, stressed out particularly the significance of the nation’s security as the main issue “indirectly related to regional security issues” and having a primary worth over global acknowledgment.

“Artsakh now states that even the maximum they used to be willing to offer i.e. – status and recognition of independence for territories, is no longer acceptable to them. All this would be logical if not the statements by Yerevan and Baku that the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh pursue identical positions,” she stated, worrying likewise the requirement of offering appropriate descriptions to both nations’ societies.

“What we need to understand is whether such a policy stance has been properly considered and the risks have been properly estimated or we are just making yet another step whose consequences we will be inevitably facing without the proper tools to handle them,” she included.