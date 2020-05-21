Nagorno-Karabakh’s new parliament elects speaker – Armenian News

The recently- chosen parliament of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) on Thursday held its opening session to call a head of state.

Artur Tovmasyan of the judgment Free Motherland celebration obtained a frustrating bulk of ballots to head the nation’s 7th National Assembly.

His candidateship was backed by 29 legislators; 4 elected “against”.

Free Motherland, in union with United Civic Alliance (UCA), gotten 16 enact the March 31 basic political election to create a bulk in the nation’s 33- seat National Assembly.