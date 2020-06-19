Nagorno-Karabakh’s engagement in peace talks ‘objective necessity’ – Nikol Pashinyan – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday reiterated his call for involving Nagorn-Karabakh (Artsakh) in the ongoing peace process, emphasizing the urgency of the move being an “objective necessity” for reaching your final breakthrough in the protracted Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

At a joint session held between the National Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh, he called attention to two essential facets stemming from the positions of the conflicting sides.

The first problem, he said, deals with the Artsakh authorities’ unwillingness to negotiate with the current government of Azerbaijan. “Why do I emphasize the current [government]? Because you can find people in this hall, who have not merely negotiated but additionally signed documents with the former authorities of Azerbaijan, including [former President] Heydar Aliyev.

“Secondly, Azerbaijan wont abandon its maximalist posture, viewing the peace process as a means for the gradual realization of most its demands. Instead of [treating it] as means of compromise, they head towards the gradual realization of all their demands. That never works and will never work. A negotiation process is not an ‘ordered show’ with 1 or 2 intervals. Peace implies willingness to reach a compromise and a comprehensive solution,” the prime minister said, addressing the participants of the forum.

Pashinyan added that it had been in view of the difficulties raised he had early in the day proposed money plan “acceptable to the people of both Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

“This formula is just a proposal for accepting the possibility of compromise. I repeat this is a proposal to just accept the possibility – not the act of acceptance it self, as it remains too far from being a shaped process as a result of reasons I mentioned.

“By refusing to accept my proposal, the Azerbaijani president refuses virtually to accept any possibility of compromise. Hence we cannot definitely expect a real progress in the negotiation process, especially in light of the accompanying threats or territorial or historical claims – laid to the Armenian people directly or indirectly,” that he added.

Paashinyan co-chaired the session with Arayik Harutyunyan, the president of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Aocording to a press release by the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the forum in Yerevan was also attended by the speakers of both countries’ National Assemblies.