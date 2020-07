The anti-air defense forces of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle owned by Azerbaijan’s military.

The ORBITER-3 drone was spotted and hit by the Defense Army subdivisions in a north-eastern border section at 6:38am local time.

In the state press release, the Artsakh Defense Ministry says that the frontline subdivisions of their army keep the situation in the conflict zone under control, “confidently continuing to ensure land and border defense.”