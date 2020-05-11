Nagorno-Karabakh to prolong national emergency over coronavirus fears – Armenian News

The president of Nagrono-Karabakh (Artsakh) has signed a decree to prolong the month-lengthy national emergency for 30 extra days.

Bako Sahakyan has cited the life and well being hazards to the nation’s inhabitants, expressing concern additionally over important infrastructures’ common functioning.

The Artsakh Information Headquarters reported 14 confirmed circumstances of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday afternoon.

The particular measure will likely be in impact till 10pm native time June 11, in accordance to an official assertion launched earlier immediately.