Azerbaijan’s army violated the ceasefire alongside the Line of Contact over 190 instances previously week, releasing round 1,800 gunshots towards Armenian protection troops from weapons of various calibers.

In an official press launch, Nagorno-Karabakh’s (Artsakh) Ministry of Defense says that the frontline army items of the Defense Army keep a full management over the state of affairs within the battle zone, confidently persevering with their army vigil.