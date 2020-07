Azerbaijan’s militaries breached the ceasefire along the Line of Contact 260 times in the previous weak, shooting Armenian defense positions 2,300 times from weapons of various qualities.

In a main news release, the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Ministry of Defense states that frontline military systems of the Defense Army “maintain a full control of the operational and tactical situation” in the dispute zone, “confidently continuing their military vigil.”