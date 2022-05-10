The “Nagorno-Karabakh” football team won the title of the champion of the Republic of Armenia by defeating “Gandzasar-2” 4-1 at the First Football Group Championship held in the RA city of Sisian, the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

On May 9, Stepanakert after Stepan Shahumyan The Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anahit Hakobyan, representatives of the sports world, football fans came to meet the athletes at the republican stadium.

“We had 26 matches, 22 of which ended with the victory of” Nagorno Karabakh “. Passing the participating teams by 69 points, our team became the champion of the first league Prematurely. We have been preparing for the championship since the summer. We invited experienced players, participated in sports gatherings, played with top teams. As a result, today we are celebrating a victory, “says the head coach of the team Artashes Adamyan.

The goalkeeper of the team Sergey Asryan assures that there are no accidental successes in football ․ “We managed to register a victory as a result of joint and hard work. Going one step forward every year, we had a team that was able to register such a victory today. ”

The victory of the RA First Group Championship will give our team an opportunity to participate in the Armenian Premier League.

The students of the “Artsakh Children” ensemble of the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center in Stepanakert came to meet the champions with song and dance.

