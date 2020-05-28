Nagorno-Karabakh and Ramil Safarov | Letter | World news

Nagorno-Karabakh just isn’t a “disputed territory” as described in your article in regards to the case of Ramil Safarov (Relatives of Armenian axed to demise by Azeri officer name for justice, 25 May). It is an integral, internationally recognised a part of Azerbaijan which, along with seven different areas of Azerbaijan, has been occupied by Armenia for greater than 25 years. More than 1,000,000 Azerbaijanis grew to become refugees and internally displaced individuals (IDPs). In 1993 the United Nations safety council adopted 4 resolutions demanding the fast and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territory of Azerbaijan. These resolutions are but to be applied.

Ramil Safarov was forcibly expelled as a baby from his residence city, Jabrayil, which can also be below Armenian occupation. His extradition from Hungary – the place he had already served eight years in jail – to Azerbaijan was carried out on a authorized foundation, and it’s the constitutional proper of the pinnacle of any sovereign state to pardon its residents. While Azerbaijan is asking for justice for its refugees and IDPs, Armenia employs all devices and platforms to solidify its occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories.

Tahir Taghizade

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UK